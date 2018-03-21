

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess? Inc. (GES) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $51.34 million, or $0.62 per share. This was higher than $36.61 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $792.16 million. This was up from $674.00 million last year.



Guess? Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $51.34 Mln. vs. $36.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 44.2% -Revenue (Q4): $792.16 Mln vs. $674.00 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(0.27) to $(0.24) Full year EPS guidance: $0.86 to $0.98



