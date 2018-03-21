

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Guess Inc. (GES) gained over 11 percent on extended hours on Wednesday after the apparel retailer reported a fourth-quarter earnings and revenues that trumped Wall Street expectations.



Guess' fourth-quarter dropped to $1.04 million or $0.01 per share from $6.6 million or $0.08 per share last year. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $51.3 million or $0.62 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.



Revenues for the quarter increased 17.5 percent to $792.1 million from $656.5 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $755.64 million for the quarter.



Americas retail revenues dropped 6 percent, while wholesale revenue increased 4 percent. For the quarter, revenues at European business segment surged 40 percent, while Asia revenues also gained 40 percent.



Victor Herrero, Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'I am pleased to report that the overall results of the fourth quarter finished above the high-end of our expectations, with higher sales, higher adjusted operating profit and higher adjusted earnings per share.



'This quarter concludes a year where we saw revenue increase, operating profit growth, adjusted operating margin expansion and adjusted EPS growth of 52%. I believe that this year marks the beginning of a turnaround for the Company,' he added.



The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share, payable April 20 to shareholders of April 4.



Looking forward to the first quarter, Guess expects loss per share of $0.27 to $0.24 per share and revenues to increase between 11.0 to 12.5 percent. Analysts currently estimate loss of $0.20 per share and revenues to increase 4.20 percent.



For the full year, Guess expects revenue growth of 7 to 8 percent and earnings of $0.86 to $0.98 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.85 per share on revenue growth of 4.70 percent for the year.



GES closed Wednesday's trading at $15.52, up $0.54 or 3.60%, on the NYSE. The stock further gained $1.71 or 11.02% in the after-hours trading.



