Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX: CXDO), a next-generation CLEC and an award-winning leader and provider of unified communications cloud telecom services, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size businesses at affordable monthly rates, today announced that Doug Gaylor, Crexendo President and COO, and Ron Vincent, CFO, will present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference at the Marriott Marquis Times Square in New York City on Thursday, March 29, 2018, from 12:55PM to 1:25PM (ET) in Track 8. The company will also be available to meet one-on-one with investors.

Sidoti & Company is a preeminent, institutional-quality equity research provider on Wall Street covering small- and micro-cap equities. Sidoti builds interest and visibility into the most overlooked, undervalued segment of the equity market.

Investors interested in meeting with Crexendo management can register using this link: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_46769/~public/conference_register.html?event_id=46769&bank_access=0

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning leader and provider of UCaaS cloud telecom services, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size businesses at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'will,' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and quarterly Forms 10-Q as filed. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.

Steven G. Mihaylo

Chief Executive Officer

602-345-7777

smihaylo@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.