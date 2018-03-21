A.T. Kearney Elects Alex Liu Managing Partner and Chairman

CHICAGO, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Alex Liu has been elected the ninth Managing Partner and Chairman of A.T. Kearney, the global management consulting firm. At the end of April 2018, he will succeed Johan Aurik, who was first elected in 2012, and is now concluding his second term.

Mr. Liu joined A.T. Kearney as a partner in 1996. He has worked in more than 50 countries as an advisor to CEOs, leadership teams, and boards in many of the largest firms in communications, media, and technology. In 2015 Mr. Liu was named a Top 25 consultant by Consulting magazine. He has previously served as leader of A.T.Kearney's global Communications, Media & Technology Practice and on the firm's board of directors.

In the past decade, A.T. Kearney has doubled its revenues and further expanded its global presence. Under Mr. Aurik's leadership, the firm focused its business on transformations and operations, and made significant investments in future growth, including adding 200 new partners, growing its global digital and analytics capabilities, strengthening talent development and brand equity, and establishing external partnerships. A.T.Kearney, established in 1926, now serves more than three-quarters of the global Fortune 500 companies, governments, and non-profit organizations. The end of Johan Aurik's tenure as Managing Partner marks the close of almost two decades of leadership for the firm, including head of the EMEA region, member of the firm's board of directors, co-leader of its Consumer and Retail Practice, and head of the firm's operations in the Benelux countries.

Asked to state his top priority as the next Managing Partner, Mr. Liu replied: "A.T. Kearney exists to help clients tackle their biggest and most vital challenges, head on. My top priority will be to bring the full force of our firm to each client we serve. To help deliver that, I will stay close to the action, working directly with clients and our teams. I want all of A.T. Kearney to take pure joy, as I do, in sharing each success achieved side-by-side with our clients, and with each other."

Earlier in his career, Mr. Liu was CEO of a technology startup in California, served as a partner at another leading consulting firm, and worked in brand management at a subsidiary of Procter and Gamble. He earned an MBA from Harvard University and aBAin economics from Yale University. Mr. Liu is based in A.T. Kearney's San Francisco office.

