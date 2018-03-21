Resumption of investment in civil construction in Brazil lures exhibitors and visitors at 24th Feicon Batimat

SAO PAULO, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the outlook of an 8.5% increase in the retail market for construction materials in Brazil, according to data from Anamaco (Association Nacional dos Comerciantes de Material de Construcao - National Association of Construction Materials Vendors), the 24th edition of Feicon Batimat, an international construction and architecture show, brings together the main exhibitors in civil construction at a time when investments are picking up again after two straight years of decline.

In addition to mixing with more than 700 national and international exhibitors, visitors will have the opportunity to explore experiences focusing on content, innovation, relationships and business. "Visitors will enjoy experiences such as the Selo Inovacao Varejo (Retail Innovation Seal)- which seeks to highlight the products launched at this edition, the Canteiro de Obras Modelo (Model Construction Workshop) - 8600ft2 with products, processes and technologies for green construction, the Rota da Sustentabilidade (Path of Sustainability) - a guided tour of the sustainable products on display, the Decor Prime Show (Prime Decor Show) - arranged spaces geared toward the ceramics and metal industries," explains Gustavo Binardi, director of Feicon Batimat.

With the aim of providing the best possible experience for exhibitors and visitors, Feicon Batimat, which will be taking place this year on April 10-13, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., in Sao Paulo, Brazil, continues with a layout that is 100% keyed to different industries in 2018, though now grouped into 4 macro-sections - finishings, installations, structures and exteriors - encompassing national and international exhibitors with solutions and trends for every supply chain in civil construction and architecture, which is optimistic about coming months.

Registration for visitors at the 24th edition of Feicon Batimat is already available. Simply go to www.feicon.com.br, fill out the form, and print your own credential.

Event: 24 FEICON BATIMAT

Date: April 10 - 13, 2018

Hours: 10 am to 8 pm, Tuesday to Friday

Place: Sao Paulo Expo - Rod. Imigrantes Km1,5 - SP - Brazil

Information: www.feicon.com.br

