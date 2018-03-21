Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2018) - ChroMedX Corp. (CSE: CHX) (OTCQB: CHXIF) (FSE: EIY2) (the "Company"), developer of the HemoPalm Handheld Blood Analyzer Platform, is pleased to announce an update on the acceleration of software development and implementation activities led by newly appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) iGAL Roytblat.

The new HemoPalm Software Architecture is built on a scriptable engine with visual authoring tools that enable an accelerated R&D cycle, critical for reducing time to market.

"This approach not only accelerates biosensor and co-ox integration but enables the flexibility to identify and address usability bottlenecks and workflow friction in the ICU to eventually deliver significant process improvement and error reduction in the critical care work environment." said Lahav Gil, CEO & Director, ChroMedX Corp. "The modular software architecture will also enable us to seamlessly "package" these building blocks when we migrate into the design controls and validation phases of product development in preparation for clinical trials and FDA submission."

ChroMedX Chief Technology Officer iGAL Roytblat is also leading the development and deployment of the modular and flexible Systems Architecture, which will assist in the expansion of the test panel and cartridge portfolio of the HemoPalm. This architecture expands opportunities to reach additional clinical applications, markets, and geographies using the HemoPalm technology as a platform.

Prior to joining ChroMedX Mr. Roytblat spent over 10 years overseeing software and hardware development as CTO at Kangaroo Group until its acquisition by Starfish Medical in April of last year.

"iGAL's experience with electro-optical systems, machine vision and digital signal processing and his sensitivity to workflow, business logic and frictionless user experiences provides the kind of leadership that is essential for our commercialization of the worlds best handheld POCT device for the ICU market." said Lahav Gil, CEO & Director, ChroMedX Corp. "For over 20 years I have worked hand in hand with iGAL. He has a rare capability to work on a visionary and strategic level and he brings unbridled value to the HemoPalm platform and to ChroMedX as a medical technology development Company with the ability to manage a diverse program of development projects and teams."

Mr. Roytblat has over 25 years experience as a leader and innovator in the technology sector starting his career as a software developer in the Israeli Electro-Optical industry. Prior to joining ChroMedX iGAL spent over 10 years overseeing software and hardware development as CTO at Kangaroo. Preceding his time at Kangaroo, iGAL served as Chief Software Architect at IMAX corporation, leading the design and development of the MPX product line. iGAL holds a B.Eng. in Electrical Engineering and M.Sc. in Communications and Computer Engineering from the Ben-Gurion University in Israel and is an inventor of numerous patents.

Under iGAL's leadership the Company will continue to build a dedicated hardware/software team with a focus on user requirements and seamless integration into the hospital IT infrastructure and patient medical records.

About ChroMedX Corp.

ChroMedX Corp. is a medical technology company focused on the development of novel, handheld medical devices for diagnostic testing at the patient's bedside.

HemoPalm, the Company's lead product is the only handheld blood analysis system which combines Blood Gases & Electrolytes with full CO-oximetry. It has a single-use cartridge/handheld reader format, providing the simplest, most rapid and accurate testing process for use in management of critical care patients. Current blood gas systems require purchase of a second device to carry out CO-oximetry measurements. In addition, HemoPalm has the ability to draw capillary blood directly from pin-prick sites into the cartridge, as an alternative to the commonly required, risk-associated arterial blood draws.

ChroMedX Corp. technologies are protected by the Company's issued and pending patents, covering blood/plasma/serum collection, and processing and analysis.

Website: www.chromedx.com

