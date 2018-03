The Bitcoin chart has an amazing look. So far, Bitcoin has respected its uptrend which may sound surprising to many people who are "shocked' about the recent crash. Fear not, though, because, so far, Bitcoin is still in an uptrend but current price levels should hold, this is why. We know as a fact that a lot of investors became greedy at the end of last year. Almost on the day of the major top, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...