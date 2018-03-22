

US TSY/RECAP: Post-FOMC chop saw futures make new highs then session lows as market digested the Fed's updated dot plot, then Powell's press conference put a bid back into the space. - Short end Eurodollar futures reversed losses and then pulled higher as Powell noted that there is no sense that we are 'on the cusp of an acceleration in inflation.' - Focus is on the steeper dot plot as 2019 & 2020 medians moved higher, with interest in the EDZ9Z0 spread over the last couple of sessions apparent. - T-Notes last 120-04+, US 10-Year Yield last 2.883%.