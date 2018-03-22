World's First Blockchain To Record And Reward All Economic Activities -- KatalystCoin Sets To Create A Frictionless World Via Its Proof of Loyalty Concept

SINGAPORE, March 22,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Katalyst Pte Ltd is poised to pioneer an Initial Coin Offering(ICO) as the world's first blockchain to record and reward all economic activities. Tasked with a mission to reduce transactional friction, KatalystCoin will beused by corporations and communities to utilise unused capacity and thereby increase welfare to society.

Uses of KatalystCoin:

1. A Means of Rewarding Users. Katalyst is the world's first blockchain that records andrewards all economic activities. Users who perform predefined tasks will be rewarded with KatalystCoinsor other crypto-assets where applicable. This is the revolutionary "Proof of Loyalty" (PoL) protocol, which helps make ecosystems sustainable for every stakeholder by aligning incentives.

2. Payment For Incubation Expertise. Katalyst helps businesses and communitiesaccelerate their growth by leveraging on blockchain for their expansion. This is a tokenomic innovation unique to Katalyst. Companies incubated by Katalyst Pte Ltd can rely on the track record and expertise of their reputable partners to do fundraising.

3. Transaction Fees For Decentralised Exchange. Users can now profit from sellingcrypto-assets in the exchange and wallet powered by Katalyst. Transaction fees may be paid in KatalystCoins.

"The Katalyst DNA is all about creating a frictionless world by recording and rewarding economic activities. Our Katalyst Team has always been passionate about accelerating the growth of businesses. By leveraging on the latest blockchain technology, we are able to bring about new financial innovations that better serve the market," says Chief Katalyst and Founder of KatalystCoin, Raymond Ng.

About Katalyst Pte Ltd

Headquartered in Singapore, Katalyst Pte Ltd is helmed by Raymond Ng, a reputable funding expert with over 16 years in the funding industry. Distinguished advisors for Katalyst include Mr Teng Theng Dar, Singapore's Non-Resident Ambassador to Oman and former CEO of Singapore Business Federation.

