Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that Komatsu is moving its workforce to Box. Komatsu is a leader in manufacturing and the sale of construction and mining equipment, utilities, forest machines and industrial machinery. Since March 2017, Komatsu has already deployed Box to more than 10,000 employees to power content management in the cloud.

"At Komatsu we constantly strive for innovation, not only in our products and services but also in the technology we provide our staff," said a Komatsu spokesperson. "Box allows us to centralize our work across multiple locations and teams including customers and business partners, and deliver improved collaboration, speed, and security for our most important content."

"Komatsu is a global company with almost a century of manufacturing expertise," said Katsunori Furuichi, K.K. Box Japan president and managing director. "By choosing Box, Komatsu is enabling thousands of employees to work in smarter and more collaborative ways. We're thrilled that Box can help power Komatsu's next 100 years of content management."

Komatsu chose Box in March 2017 to enable secure internal and external collaboration across multiple countries. Box is today helping disparate offices and staff to work together on projects, and provide a central point for content to be accessed, shared and worked on in the cloud.

Box makes it easy for more than 82,000 organisations around the world to share, access, and collaborate on files securely, including enterprises like AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, Schneider Electric, and more.

Download images and logos here: https://cloud.box.com/s/o4arfmjikv0wkg5ui50s88b71m1dxugx

