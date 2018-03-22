

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Chief Information Security Officer Michael Coates is leaving the company, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



Coates oversaw the protection of data on the platform. His departure comes at a critical time for Twitter, which has been under intense scrutiny from lawmakers for failing to prevent foreign meddlers, bots and fake accounts from running rampant. Coates' exit comes shortly after news reports that Facebook Inc.'s chief security officer, Alex Stamos, is planning to leave the company.



Coates, who joined Twitter in 2015, is leaving to start his own company, the reports said. Coates announced his decision internally a few weeks ago.



