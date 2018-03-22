

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc. (NKE) said it 'acted swiftly' when it heard of behavior problems among managers and executives. It is reviewing misconduct at the sports brand.



'We take these issues very seriously and we were disturbed and saddened to hear of them,' Greg Rossiter, a spokesman for the company, said. 'We are committed to a culture that reflects our values and are taking steps so that all our employees have a positive experience built on respect, inclusivity and empowerment.'



The remarks follow the abrupt resignation of Trevor Edwards, the former president of the Nike brand, and one of his lieutenants, Jayme Martin. Nike cast a cloud over the moves by saying it was reviewing misconduct at the company.



