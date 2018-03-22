

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity decreased for the first time in four months in January, in line with expectations, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Thursday.



The all industry activity index fell 1.8 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in December.



Industrial production contracted 6.8 percent over the month and tertiary activity index dropped by 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, construction output registered an increase of 1.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, all industry activity growth eased slightly to 1.8 percent in January from 1.9 percent in December.



