Toyota City, Japan, Mar 22, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces the introduction of a new Premium Class car rental service offering Lexus models with an expected commencement of service on April 2 at Toyota Rent a Car locations in Japan.(1)With the motor vehicle industry in a once-in-a-century transformational period, customer needs are extending beyond conventional vehicle ownership and into shared utilization. The number of operating vehicles in the total car rental market in Japan has grown rapidly from roughly 610,000 at the end of 2013 to approximately 800,000 by the end of 2017. Of these, the number of premium models (luxury vehicles) in operation has also increased at a rate surpassing that of market growth, from roughly 5,000 at the end of 2013 to approximately 9,000 by the end of 2017.The new Premium Class has been introduced in response to such needs. In addition, the service was created for the expansion of opportunities for customers to experience the appeal of the Lexus brand through car rental.The main models to be made available to customers to adapt to various user lifestyles include: LS, GS, and IS sedans; CT hatchback; and RX and NX SUV models.(2) In addition, models will be made available for rental according to two price ranges, namely, for the latest model (current generation) and for the model before the redesign (previous generation), to satisfy a broad range of customer needs.Service will commence from Tokyo, as well as select regions(1), and will be expanded gradually nationwide.Toyota Motor Corporation and Toyota Rent a Car locations offer the freedom and pleasure of mobility through a rental car service that is "safe, secure, comfortable, convenient, simple, and swift" with Toyota Rent a Car's extensive model lineup, its fleet of approximately 130,000 cars(3), and its network of roughly 1,200 locations nationwide(3) serving as the foundation.How to useCheck the Premium Class page of the Toyota Rent a Car website (scheduled to go online on April 2) for locations that offer Premium Class before making your reservation by telephone. Online reservation is expected to become available in the future with expansion of the service.Toyota Rent a Car website: https://rent.toyota.co.jp/eng/Promotion: Premium Class Experience Campaign- Get SuiRichAroma Essence Hand Cream! The hand cream will be gifted to customers who choose Premium Class service.- Fill out the questionnaire! A gift catalog will be offered to winners selected by random drawing from among all customers who access the campaign website after completion of rental and fill out the Experience Campaign questionnaire form (in Japanese).- Promotion period: April 2 to June 30, 2018(1) Service is expected to commence at select locations in 14 prefectures starting April 2. Further details will be made available on the Premium Class page of the Toyota Rent a Car website.(2) Available models may vary by shop.(3) As of August 2017About ToyotaToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.