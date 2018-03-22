The latest issue of RepRisk's report focuses on projects that posed serious reputational, compliance, and financial risks in 2017 for the companies involved.

RepRisk's "Most Controversial Projects of 2017 Report" focuses on the ten projects that were most exposed to ESG and business conduct risks last year. These include pipelines, thermal power plants, residential and day care complexes. The projects examined were located in Germany and Russia, Nigeria, Syria, and the UK, highlighting the fact that such risks are not limited to countries in emerging markets.

According to Philipp Aeby, CEO of RepRisk, "The report shows that the Construction and Oil and Gas sectors were particularly affected by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk incidents in 2017 and we see cases where ESG violations can cause long-lasting regulatory and reputational problems for the companies involved. RepRisk is the only ESG research provider that covers projects, thereby supporting our clients' due diligence processes," he continues. "Our aim is to raise awareness of potential ESG risks, and to encourage companies to take into account such issues systematically in their risk management strategies and processes."

RepRisk combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) and human analysis to translate big data in 16 languages into curated research and analytics. In addition to 25,000 projects, more than 100,000 public and private companies are captured on the RepRisk Platform.

The detailed report provides examples of how poor working conditions on projects can expose the companies involved to ESG risks.

Please click here to read the "Most Controversial Projects of 2017 Report."

