Ablynx: PUBLICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 14 OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 REGARDING THE PUBLICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS (THE "TRANSPARENCY LAW")

GHENT, Belgium, 22 March 2018 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: ABLX] today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of shareholdings from Bank of America Corporation on 20 March 2018.

Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holdings of its subsidiary undertakings) notified Ablynx that it has upward crossed the 5% threshold of voting rights of Ablynx held through financial instruments since 14 March 2018, and holds a total of 4,483,910 voting securities of Ablynx (versus 3,470,157 notified previously on 6 February 2018).

The notification contains the following information:

Reason for the notification : acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement : Bank of America Corporation, Wilmington, DE, USA

Date on which threshold is crossed : 14 March 2018

Threshold that is crossed : 5%

Denominator : 75,073,886 (status on 14 March 2018)

Details of the notification:

Name of select subsidiaries of

Bank of America Corporation % of voting rights % of voting rights held through financial instruments* Total of both Merrill Lynch Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated 0.00% 0.04%1 0.04% Bank of America, National Association 0.00% 0.00% Merrill Lynch International 0.68% 0.13%2 / 0.21%3 / 4.77%1 5.79% Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation 0.14%3 0.14% TOTAL 0.68% 5.29% 5.97%

* Type of financial instrument: 1 Right to Recall; 2 OTC Swaps over Basket; 3 Rights of Use



Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: Merrill Lynch International, Bank of America, National Association, Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation and Merrill Lynch Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated are controlled by Bank of America Corporation. Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.



More information is provided in the transparency notification. Full versions of the transparency notifications are available on Ablynx website, under the section Investors (http://www.ablynx.com/investors/share-information/major-shareholders/).

The Articles of the Association of Ablynx NV provide for shareholders notification threshold of 3%, 5% or a multiple of 5% of the total number of existing voting rights.

About Ablynx

Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/), proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).

Follow us on Twitter @AblynxABLX (https://twitter.com/AblynxABLX)

