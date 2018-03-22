ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES: With completion of Aricent acquisition, Altran assumes global leadership in Engineering and R&D Services

Press release 22.03.18





With completion of Aricent acquisition, Altran assumes

global leadership in Engineering and R&D Services



Altran announced today the completion of its acquisition of Aricent Technologies, creating the undisputed global leader in Engineering and Research & Development Services. The announcement follows receipt of all required approvals and satisfaction of all closing conditions under an agreement announced on November 29, 2017 between Aricent, Altran - through its subsidiary Altran US - and KKR.

"Now better than ever before, we can partner with our clients to create innovative products and services, from initial concept through industrialization.Together, the members of the Altran and Aricent teams offer an unmatched value proposition to address clients' transformation and innovation challenges," said Dominique Cerutti, Chairman and CEO of Altran.

"Today marks a new beginning for Aricent. We are excited to officially join Altran and combine the ingenuity and creativity of our unmatched global talent into one company. We look forward to providing our clients with the industry's most advanced innovations and solutions, enabling them to continue to achieve unparalleled success," also commented Frank Kern, CEO of Aricent.

Altran aims to set a new global standard for ER&D services. After joining forces Altran and Aricent will deliver an unmatched depth and range of services:

Global scale and scope : industry leadership with about €3 billion in annual revenues, nearly 45,000 employees in some 30 countries, and outstanding client reach;



Leadership positions in major industries : Aerospace, Automotive, Semiconductors, Software & Internet, Telecommunications, Electronics & industrial, Life Sciences and Energy;



Global industrialized delivery model : a unique portfolio of expertise, close to clients in technology and innovation centers worldwide, and in large Global Delivery Centers, 15,000-persons strong, in India, North Africa, Eastern & Southern Europe;



Superior expertise in critical technological domains: product development, digital transformation, systems & mechanical engineering, software engineering and, thanks to frog, unique design capabilities;

Altran will unveil a new strategic plan on its Investor Day on June 28, 2018. In the meantime, present Altran and Aricent senior management remain in place as a combined management team maps convergence plans for the two companies.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Stéphanie Bia

Group Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: + 33 (0)1 46 41 72 01

stephanie.bia@Altran.com (mailto:stephanie.bia@altran.com)

Media Relations

Marine Boulot

Group Vice-President Communications

Tel: + 33 (0)1 46 41 72 10

marine.boulot@Altran.com (mailto:marine.boulot@altran.com)

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), following its acquisition of Aricent. The company offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, finance, life sciences, railway and telecommunications. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Combined, Altran and Aricent generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2017, with some 45,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

www.altran.com

Follow us on Twitter: @Altran

DISCLAIMER

This press release includes certain projections and forward-looking statements with respect to the anticipated future performance of Altran.

Such information is sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional mood and forward-looking terms such as "think," "aim," "expect," "intend," "should," "has the ambition of," "consider," "believe," "wish," "could" and so forth. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that Altran considers reasonable. Actual results could differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements, in particular due to the inability of Altran to achieve expected synergies or to successfully integrate Aricent, to uncertainties inherent to any business activity and to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this disclaimer. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Altran makes no undertaking to update or revise any information or the objectives, outlook and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or that Altran otherwise may make, except pursuant to any statutory or regulatory obligations applicable to Altran.

No statement in this press release is intended as a profit forecast or estimate for any period. Persons receiving this document should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of Altran or Aricent in this document may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate or forecast of, the future results of Altran.

This press release includes market and competition data relating to Altran, Aricent or the combined group of Altran and Aricent. Some of this data was obtained from external market research. Such publicly available data is not endorsed by Altran as being accurate and has not been independently verified and Altran cannot guarantee that a third-party using different fact-gathering, analytical or calculation methods to compute market data would obtain the same results. Unless otherwise stated, data included in this press release relating to market size and competitive positions in Altran's core markets is based on Altran's management's estimates. All such data is included herein for information purposes only and is subject to the provisions of this notice.

Information relating to Aricent set out in this press release has been prepared based on information provided to Altran by Aricent within the context of the acquisition process. These financial figures have not been audited or reviewed by Altran's auditors.

A French language prospectus including (i) the registration document (document de référence) of Altran filed with the French Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on March 21st, 2018 under number D.18-0154, and (ii) a securities note (note d'opération) (including the summary of the prospectus) which was filed with the AMF and received visa number 18-087 dated March 21st, 2018 is available free of charge from the Company (96, avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine - France) as well as from the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org (http://www.amf-france.org)) and the Company (www.altran.com (http://www.altran.com)). All the press releases and other regulated information about the Company are available on the Company's website (www.altran.com (http://www.altran.com)).

The public's attention is drawn to the risk factors included in chapter 2 of the registration document and in chapter 2 of the securities note, which should be carefully considered before making any investment decision. The materialization of all or any of these risks may have an adverse effect on the Altran group's operations, financial conditions, results or objectives, or the market price of Altran shares.

This press release includes only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made by Altran as to, and no reliance should be placed on the completeness of the information and/or opinions contained herein or in any connected written or oral communications.

PR Altran - Aricent Closing - EN - 22 March (http://hugin.info/143397/R/2178270/840570.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES via Globenewswire

