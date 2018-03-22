Kingnor's Mining Equipment Factory Inaugurated in China

HELSINKI, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The factory of Kingnor Mining Equipment Co., Ltd. (Kingnor), the joint venture company formed by Normet Group and JCHX Mining Management Co Ltd, was inaugurated in Daye, Hubei Province, China

The Kingnor's factory will focus on manufacturing and assembly of multipurpose mining vehicles and related accessories for the Chinese mining market.

The new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is designed for efficient and cost competitive manufacturing with high quality.

"Inauguration of this factory will accelerate our expansion to the growing Chinese mining market. With this factory and strong partnership between JCHX and Normet we will provide state of the art mechanized mining equipment which will improve productivity, safety and efficiency for our Chinese customers," said Robin Lindahl, President and CEO of Normet Group.

Normetis a fast growing and innovative technology company offering continuous improvement to underground construction and mining processes for increased safety, productivity and profitability.

Our complete technical solutions create value through saving costs and shortening process cycle times and are developed based on the welfare of people and on the care of the environment.

Normet has a broad offering for underground mining and tunnelling: equipment, construction chemicals, rock reinforcement products and services. Normet currently employs over 1200 business professionals and the net sales in 2017 was over 250 million euro. Normet is a Finnish company operating globally with over 50 locations in 30 countries. For more information, visit www.normet.com

