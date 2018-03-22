

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sensirion Holding AG, a manufacturer of environmental and flow sensors domiciled in Staefa, Switzerland, has priced the Initial Public Offering of its shares on SIX Swiss Exchange. Sensirion shares will be traded on SIX Swiss Exchange from today.



The shares of Sensirion were priced at 36 Swiss francs per share, at the top end of the price range, corresponding to a placement volume of 276 million francs and a total market capitalization for Sensirion of 504 million francs, before exercise of the over-allotment option.



Sensirion will raise gross proceeds from the IPO of 55 million francs, before exercise of the over-allotment option.



The bank syndicate placed 6.15 million existing shares being offered by the majority shareholder, Gottlieb Knoch, and 1.53 million newly issued shares offered by Sensirion in the base offering.



The net proceeds from the primary offering will provide Sensirion with enhanced flexibility for its future financing and corporate strategy and will enable Sensirion to exploit additional growth opportunities. Sensirion has also granted the Joint Global Coordinators an over-allotment option of up to 1.15 million newly issued registered shares, representing up to 15% of the total number of shares in the base offering, exercisable within 30 calendar days after the first day of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange.



If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the placement volume of the IPO will be 318 million francs and the total market capitalization for Sensirion will be 545 million francs .



The shareholder structure will consist of a stable pool of anchor shareholders, including the Founders, who will collectively hold 33.6% of the share capital (31.1% if the over-allotment option is exercised in full).



Management shareholders and the company have committed to a lock-up period of 12 months after the first trading day. The selling shareholder has committed to a lock-up period of six months after the first trading day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX