

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - Drillisch AG (DRHKF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2017 adjusted consolidated EBITDA from the continued operation increased 37.2% to 532.2 million euros in fiscal 2017 from 387.9 million euros, prior year.



Fiscal 2017 revenues increased 15.7% to 2.81 billion euros, prior year. Number of customer contracts increased by 48.0% to 12.64 million.



Drillisch projects a rise in revenue to about 3.7 billion euros in fiscal 2018. EBITDA is expected to reach approximately 750 million euros.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend in the amount of 1.60 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 17 May 2018.



