Kindly note that the following instrument shall be suspended with immediate effect on Thursday, March 22, 2018 as per Notice to Members 15 of 2018.
Instrument Name: FR MGS 2019 (IV)
Short Code: G19D
ISIN: MT1000010081
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
