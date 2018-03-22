sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,685 Euro		-0,025
-0,17 %
WKN: A14RAV ISIN: SE0006993770 Ticker-Symbol: AXL1 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXFOOD AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXFOOD AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXFOOD AB
AXFOOD AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXFOOD AB14,685-0,17 %