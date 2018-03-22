

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY.PK) reported that its Group share of profit for fiscal year 2017 rose to 918 million euros from the previous year's 657 million euros. Earnings per share improved by 36% to 4.62 euros; adjusted for non-recurring effects, earnings per share rose by 32% to 6.73 euros.



Adjusted for the non-recurring effects from the additional ordinary result and the US tax reform, the profit for the financial year improved significantly by 28% in line with the forecast, reaching a new record figure of around 1.4 billion euros.



The result from current operations rose by 13.5% to 2.2 billion euros; on a comparable pro forma basis, the increase amounted to 10%, which is line with the outlook. The positive development of results was partly due to the revenue growth but also largely to the effective management of energy costs and the fact that the synergy goals in connection with the Italcementi acquisition were exceeded considerably.



Revenue rose by 14% to 17.3 billion euros from the previous year's 15.2 billion euros as a result of consolidation. Revenue was impaired by negative currency effects of 311 million euros. On a comparable pro forma basis, revenue increased by 2%.



Synergies from the Italcementi integration are being realised more quickly than expected. HeidelbergCement already exceeded its synergy target of 470 million euros by the end of 2017 with a total of 513 million euros - a year earlier than planned. As a result of this pleasing progress, HeidelbergCement has raised its synergy target to 550 million euros by the end of 2018. The non-recurring costs recorded so far for integration and restructuring were considerably lower than the realised synergies of around 345 million euros.



In view of the positive business development, the Managing Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 9 May 2018 a significant increase of 19% in the dividend to 1.90 euros per share, compared to 1.60 euros per share paid last year.



The Managing Board has set the goal for 2018 of increasing revenue moderately and result from current operations by a mid- to high-single digit percentage before exchange rate and consolidation effects, and significantly improving the profit for the financial year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX