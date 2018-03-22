Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG: Full-Year 2017 Results, return to profitability is been confirmed

Press Release

Regulated Information

Seneffe - Belgium, March 22, 2018 - Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG (Euronext: EZBG; Reuters: EZBG.BR; Bloomberg: EZBG:BB) announced today its consolidated results for the year ending December 31, 2017.



A summary report and a selection of consolidated key figures for the twelve months ending December 31, 2017 can be downloaded at: https://www.bebig.com/home/investors/financial_reports/ (https://www.bebig.com/home/investors/financial_reports/)



Sales for 2017 reached 25.9 million EUR, compared to 24.9 million EUR in 2016, showing an increase of 4%. The main components of this turnover were incomes related to permanent brachytherapy generated by the sales of I-125 radiotherapeutic implants, as well as incomes related to temporary brachytherapy, i.e., HDR equipments (also called "afterloaders") using Co-60 (Cobalt 60) and Ir-192 (Iridium 192) sources.



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 2.2 million EUR in 2017 (2016: 0.5 million EUR) with an EBIT margin of nearly 9% (2016: 2%). Net profit amounted to 1.3 million EUR in 2017 compared to 0.6 million EUR in 2016, showing an increase of 140.3%.



Cash amounted to 5.7 million EUR at the end of December 2017, versus 6.3 million EUR in December 2016. The equity-to-asset ratio stood at 75,3% at the end of December 2017.

About Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

Contributing to saving lives!

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG (Euronext: EZBG; Reuters: EZBG.BR; Bloomberg: EZBG:BB) is a European-based group active in the medical device segment of the health care industry. Its core business is the production and distribution of medical products for the treatment of cancer using brachytherapy. The company's headquarters are in Belgium, with production facilities in Germany and in the USA, as well as subsidiaries throughout Europe, the USA, India and Brazil. In addition, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG has a worldwide network of distributors and agents to support the international marketing and distribution of its product line. The company's products and equipment are intended for use by oncologists, radiotherapists, urologists, ophthalmologists and medical physicists. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG employs approximately 150 people. The company has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange since April 1997.

Contact:

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA

Investor Relations

Tel.: +32 (0) 64 520 808

E-mail: ir@bebig.com (mailto:ir@bebig.com)

