

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open a tad lower on Thursday as the dollar struggled against its peers after seeing its biggest single-day decline in nearly two months on Wednesday on concerns about a trade war between the world's two largest economies and on doubts about the Fed's outlook as the policy statement turned out to be less hawkish than anticipated.



Asian stocks are trading mixed as investors took the 25 bps Fed rate hike in their stride and awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on tariffs against China over intellectual-property violations. Gold hovered near a two-week high while oil traded firm on data showing a surprise decline in U.S. crude inventories.



The Bank of England will announce its interest-rate decision today, with economists expecting the central bank to keep interest rates and its asset-purchase program unchanged. Attention will be on language after robust wage data cemented expectations for a May hike.



Euro area flash PMI data and Germany's IFO gauge of business confidence numbers may also sway investor sentiment as the day progresses.



Earlier in the day, China's central bank raised its short-term interest rates for the first time this year in line with the rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve overnight.



Overnight, U.S. stocks saw considerable volatility before closing modestly lower after a strong labor market and strength in the broader economy compelled the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.



The Fed upgraded its economic outlook and increased its 2019 expectations for the Fed funds rate. The Dow and the S&P 500 slid around 0.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.3 percent.



European markets ended Wednesday's session on a mixed note ahead of the widely anticipated Fed policy decision.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX closed marginally higher, while France's CAC 40 index slid 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.3 percent.



