PowerObjects Announces 2018 Summit EMEA Sponsorship

PowerObjects willexhibitand presenttheir offerings of service, support, education and add-ons for Dynamics 365

LONDON, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --PowerObjects, an HCL TechnologiesCompany areproud to announce that they will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the2018 Summit EMEAinDublinon 24-26 April. A recognised Microsoft partner, PowerObjects have been awarded multiple times for providing outstanding service and leadership for Microsoft Dynamics 365.

"PowerObjects are excited to be participating in Summit EMEA for oursecond year," saysPaul Rogers, Vice President of Global Sales.

Summit EMEA 2018 is a peer-to-peer focused conference dedicated to end-user education and networking for Microsoft Dynamics. PowerObjects' representatives will be leading multiple speaking sessions on various aspects of Dynamics 365, including executing successful training, guidelines for Dynamics 365security and more.

"At PowerObjects, we are committed to establishing collaborative partnerships with the world-wide Dynamicscommunity," says Rogers. "Summit EMEA gives us the chance to share Dynamics 365knowledge and network with other Dynamics users."

PowerObjects is providing a 10% discount to all clients and prospects attending this year's Summit EMEA. To claim the promotion, registrants must enter the discount code "PRPPO" upon registering.

PowerObjects areleaders in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education and add-ons. Winner of the 2017 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Consulting and Systems Integration, PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of Dynamics 365 experts that help organisations increase productivity, streamline business processes, and build better relationships.

You can learn more about Summit EMEA and register by visitingPowerObjects' website.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467009/Power_Objects_Logo.jpg