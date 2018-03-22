Japan Invites 30 Powerful Influencers from 20 Foreign Countries and Regions in Bid to Receive 40 Million Inbound Tourists in 2020

TOKYO, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) carried out a project to showcase the charms of tourism resources in each region of Japan, inviting 30 powerful influencers (bloggers) from 20 foreign countries and regions to visit various parts of the country in March 2018 with the aim of introducing abroad sightseeing resources in each region. As for selecting the places to be visited by influencers, JNTO made every effort to showcase and raise the profile of Japan's charms in each region by including "instagrammable" (photogenic) spots and hands-on programs unique to Japan in addition to tourist spots that are already highly recognized abroad.

- Invitation period: One week for each course

- Number of people invited: 30 people in total

- Countries and regions involved in the project: South Korea, Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, India, Australia, the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain

- Period: March 5-9, 2018 *(4) February 26-March 2, *(6) March 12-17

(1) Hokkaido/Tohoku Course (Hokkaido, Akita Pref., Iwate Pref., Yamagata Pref.)

Participating influencers from Thailand, Taiwan, Australia, the Philippines

(2) Kanto/Koshinetsu Course (Tokyo, Yamanashi Pref., Nagano Pref., Gunma Pref., Tochigi Pref.)

Participating influencers from Russia, Britain, the United States, India, Singapore

(3) Chubu/Hokuriku Course (Gifu Pref., Toyama Pref., Ishikawa Pref., Fukui Pref., Aichi Pref.)

Participating influencers from Vietnam, the United States, Mainland China, Malaysia, Taiwan

*(4) Kansai Course (Osaka Pref., Nara Pref., Kyoto Pref.)

Participating influencers from South Korea, Indonesia, Australia

(5) Chugoku/Shikoku Course (Shimane Pref., Okayama Pref., Tokushima Pref., Kagawa Pref., Ehime Pref.)

Participating influencers from Singapore, France, Germany, Italy, Spain

*(6) Kyushu/Hokkaido Course (Kagoshima Pref., Kumamoto Pref., Kushiro City in Hokkaido)

Participating influencers from Hong Kong

- Common SNS hashtags: undiscoveredjapan, enjoymyjapan, visitjapanjp

Please note that the following URLs also contain some photographs and articles that are not related to the above-mentioned project. The photographs and articles listed through the project contain all of the above-mentioned hashtags.

Reference URL:

https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/undiscoveredjapan/

https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/undiscoveredjapan'source=feed_text