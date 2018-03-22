Romance in Flowers for the Keukenhof Opening

LISSE, Netherlands, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The 69th edition of Keukenhof opened this morning to the general public. The theme for Keukenhof 2018 is Romance in Flowers. The park houses many early flowering species and the Willem-Alexander pavilion is already showing over 500 varieties of flowering tulip. Keukenhof is the place to enjoy millions of flowering tulips, daffodils and other bulb flowers this spring.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657167/Keukenhof_69_Edition.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657166/Keukenhof_2018.jpg )

Romance in Flowers

The 2018 Keukenhof theme is 'Romance in Flowers'. After all, romance and flowers are inextricably connected. The historic spring park was designed in the middle of the Romantic era (1857) as an ornamental garden for Castle Keukenhof. 50,000 bulbs in two layers have been planted to create the romantic flower mosaic.

Furthermore, the flower shows at the Oranje Nassau Pavilion are entirely dedicated to romance. One of the inspirational gardens is also designed to this theme, while the Beatrix Pavilion houses the orchid and anthurium exhibition.

Many international tourists still come to the Netherlands to see the exceptional icons, such as Rembrandt, Dutch cheese, windmills and tulips. The significance of Keukenhof for tourism in the Netherlands is exceptionally large. Every yearone million visitors come to Keukenhof from over 100 countries. Approximately 75% of these visitors come from abroad. The bulb sector in general, tulips and Keukenhof in particular, have become the face of the tourist image of the Netherlands.

Keukenhof is open to the general public from today. By the time it closes on 13 May 2018, the flower exhibition will have received overone million visitors from across the globe.

http://www.keukenhof.nl.