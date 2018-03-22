FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Directorate Change

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC - Board Changes

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC, the London brewer and premium pub company, today announces that Juliette Stacey has joined as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect, replacing Lynn Fordham, chair of the Audit Committee, who is standing down after the full year results in June.

Lynn Fordham has made a significant contribution to the Company during her tenure through her excellent stewardship of the Audit Committee and her strong financial insight. Fuller's Chairman Michael Turner said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Lynn for her hard work and wise counsel during her time at Fuller's. She has been a great asset for us and I wish her every success in the future.'

Lynn Fordham commented: "I have had seven enjoyable years at Fuller's and I wish the Company continued success. It has been an exciting time to be part of the team.'

Juliette Stacey is Chief Executive of Mabey Holdings Limited, a family-owned leading international bridge and engineering services specialist. At Mabey, Juliette has led a major programme of restructuring and refocusing on core growth markets. Prior to taking on the Chief Executive position, Juliette was Mabey's Chief Financial Officer and she previously held senior positions at companies including Savills plc and Ernst & Young.

Juliette commented: "I'm delighted to join the Fuller's Board. It's a company I have long admired and I'm looking forward to making a contribution to the team.'

Michael Turner added: "Juliette trained as a chartered accountant and she will bring a wealth of business experience with her. I am confident she will add depth and new strengths to our Board and play a key role in working with our senior team to take the Company on to further success.'

There is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to Juliette Stacey's appointment as a non-executive of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Georgina Wald 020 8996 2198 georgina.wald@fullers.co.uk

Justine Warren 020 7457 2020 Justine.Warren@instinctif.com

Notes to Editors:

Fuller, Smith and Turner P.L.C. is an independent traditional family brewer founded in 1845 and is based at the historic Griffin Brewery in Chiswick, London, where brewing has taken place continuously since 1654. The Company runs 180 Tenanted pubs and 198 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with a focus on delicious fresh, home-cooked food, outstanding cask and craft ale, great wine and exceptional service. The Company also has 724 boutique bedrooms in its Managed estate. The Fuller's pub estate stretches from Brighton to Birmingham and from Bristol to the Greenwich Peninsula, including 170 locations within the M25. Fuller's owns a 76% stake in The Stable, a craft cider and gourmet pizza restaurant business, which has 17 sites in England and Wales.

The Fuller's Beer Company brews a portfolio of premium beers including London Pride, Oliver's Island, ESB, Organic Honey Dew and Frontier Craft Lager. The Company owns Cornish Orchards, a craft cider maker producing a range of award-winning ciders and premium soft drinks. Fuller's is also the UK distributor for Sierra Nevada, the premier US craft beer. In December 2015, Fuller's acquired a 51% stake in Nectar Imports, a wholesale drinks business and in February 2018, it acquired Dark Star Brewing, a renowned craft brewer based in West Sussex.