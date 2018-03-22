

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar trimmed its early losses against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Thursday.



The greenback bounced off to 0.9490 against the franc and 1.2342 against the euro, from its early weekly lows of 0.9468 and 1.2369, respectively.



The greenback recovered to 1.4140 against the pound and 105.96 against the yen, off its early 1-1/2-month low of 1.4170 and more than a 2-week low of 105.58, respectively.



If the greenback rises further, it may find resistance around 0.97 against the franc, 1.20 against the euro, 1.39 against the pound and 107.00 against the yen.



