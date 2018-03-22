

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Kuka AG (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK) reported that its Supervisory Board approved the consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2017 as prepared by the Executive Board.



Fiscal 2017 earnings after taxes slightly increased to 88.2 million euros from 86.2 million euros, last year. Sales improved by 18% to 3.48 billion euros. Orders received totaled 3.61 billion euros, an increase of 5.6%.



The Executive Board proposed to the AGM that a dividend of 0.50 euros per share be paid for fiscal 2017.



