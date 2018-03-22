Statoil ASA: Allocation of Dividend Shares to primary insiders

Reference is made to the announcement by Statoil ASA (the "Company", OSE: STL, NYSE: STO) on 14 December 2017 regarding the participation by the primary insiders in the dividend issues under the scrip dividend programme for second quarter 2017.
Details on allocation of the Dividend Shares for the third quarter 2017 are set forth in the overview below.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
|Name
|Title
| Dividend
Shares
allocated to
primary
insider
| Dividend
Shares
allocated
to close
associate(s)
| New
shareholding
primary
insider
| New
shareholding
close
associate(s)
| Total
shareholding
|Agerup, Wenche
| Member of the
board of directors
|27
|2,677
|2,677
|Bacher, Lars Christian
|Executive vice president
|251
|24,651
|24,651
|Di Valerio, Ingrid E.
| Member of the
board of directors
|49
|4,870
|4,870
|Dodson, Timothy
|Executive vice president
|365
|35,871
|35,871
|Gjærum, Reidar
|Senior vice president
|336
|4
|33,011
|445
|33,456
|Hegge, Hans Jakob
|Chief Financial Officer
|299
|43
|29,370
|4,277
|33,647
|Hika, Gemetchu
|Company secretary
|17
|1,674
|1,674
|Hovden, Magne
|Senior vice president
|193
|19,021
|19,021
|Klouman, Hans Henrik
|Senior vice president
|363
|35,701
|35,701
|Knight, John
|Executive vice president
|926
|113,469
|113,469
|Kvelvane, Ørjan
|Senior vice president
|64
|6,313
|6,313
|Labråten, Per Martin
| Member of the
board of director
|15
|1,531
|1,531
|Lægreid, Stig
| Member of the
board of directors
|20
|1,995
|1,995
|Nilsson, Jannicke
|Chief Operating Officer
|232
|22,793
|17,077
|39,870
|Nylund, Arne Sigve
|Executive vice president
|137
|13,491
|13,491
|Reinhardsen, Jon Erik
| Chair of the
board of Directors
|26
|2,584
|2,584
|Reitan, Torgrim
|Executive vice president
|368
|36,152
|1,574
|37,726
|Rummelhoff, Irene
|Executive vice president
|261
|25,649
|407
|26,056
|Skeie, Svein
|Senior vice president
|242
|64
|23,787
|6,325
|30,112
|Sætre, Eldar
| President and
Chief Executive Officer
|594
|58,377
|58,377
|Torstensen, Siv Helen
|Vice president
|53
|16
|5,286
|1,596
|6,882
|Økland, Jens
|Executive vice president
|181
|17,838
|17,838
|Øvrum, Margareth
|Executive vice president
|511
|81
|50,244
|8,003
|58,247
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Statoil via Globenewswire