Statoil ASA: Allocation of Dividend Shares to primary insiders

Reference is made to the announcement by Statoil ASA (the "Company", OSE: STL, NYSE: STO) on 14 December 2017 regarding the participation by the primary insiders in the dividend issues under the scrip dividend programme for second quarter 2017.

Details on allocation of the Dividend Shares for the third quarter 2017 are set forth in the overview below.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Name Title Dividend

Shares

allocated to

primary

insider Dividend

Shares

allocated

to close

associate(s) New

shareholding

primary

insider New

shareholding

close

associate(s) Total

shareholding Agerup, Wenche Member of the

board of directors 27 2,677 2,677 Bacher, Lars Christian Executive vice president 251 24,651 24,651 Di Valerio, Ingrid E. Member of the

board of directors 49 4,870 4,870 Dodson, Timothy Executive vice president 365 35,871 35,871 Gjærum, Reidar Senior vice president 336 4 33,011 445 33,456 Hegge, Hans Jakob Chief Financial Officer 299 43 29,370 4,277 33,647 Hika, Gemetchu Company secretary 17 1,674 1,674 Hovden, Magne Senior vice president 193 19,021 19,021 Klouman, Hans Henrik Senior vice president 363 35,701 35,701 Knight, John Executive vice president 926 113,469 113,469 Kvelvane, Ørjan Senior vice president 64 6,313 6,313 Labråten, Per Martin Member of the

board of director 15 1,531 1,531 Lægreid, Stig Member of the

board of directors 20 1,995 1,995 Nilsson, Jannicke Chief Operating Officer 232 22,793 17,077 39,870 Nylund, Arne Sigve Executive vice president 137 13,491 13,491 Reinhardsen, Jon Erik Chair of the

board of Directors 26 2,584 2,584 Reitan, Torgrim Executive vice president 368 36,152 1,574 37,726 Rummelhoff, Irene Executive vice president 261 25,649 407 26,056 Skeie, Svein Senior vice president 242 64 23,787 6,325 30,112 Sætre, Eldar President and

Chief Executive Officer 594 58,377 58,377 Torstensen, Siv Helen Vice president 53 16 5,286 1,596 6,882 Økland, Jens Executive vice president 181 17,838 17,838 Øvrum, Margareth Executive vice president 511 81 50,244 8,003 58,247

