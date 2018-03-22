sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
22.03.2018 | 08:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Statoil ASA: Allocation of Dividend Shares to primary insiders

Reference is made to the announcement by Statoil ASA (the "Company", OSE: STL, NYSE: STO) on 14 December 2017 regarding the participation by the primary insiders in the dividend issues under the scrip dividend programme for second quarter 2017.

Details on allocation of the Dividend Shares for the third quarter 2017 are set forth in the overview below.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Name Title Dividend
Shares
allocated to
primary
insider 		Dividend
Shares
allocated
to close
associate(s) 		New
shareholding
primary
insider 		New
shareholding
close
associate(s) 		Total
shareholding
Agerup, Wenche Member of the
board of directors 		27 2,677 2,677
Bacher, Lars Christian Executive vice president 251 24,651 24,651
Di Valerio, Ingrid E. Member of the
board of directors 		49 4,870 4,870
Dodson, Timothy Executive vice president 365 35,871 35,871
Gjærum, Reidar Senior vice president 336 4 33,011 445 33,456
Hegge, Hans Jakob Chief Financial Officer 299 43 29,370 4,277 33,647
Hika, Gemetchu Company secretary 17 1,674 1,674
Hovden, Magne Senior vice president 193 19,021 19,021
Klouman, Hans Henrik Senior vice president 363 35,701 35,701
Knight, John Executive vice president 926 113,469 113,469
Kvelvane, Ørjan Senior vice president 64 6,313 6,313
Labråten, Per Martin Member of the
board of director 		15 1,531 1,531
Lægreid, Stig Member of the
board of directors 		20 1,995 1,995
Nilsson, Jannicke Chief Operating Officer 232 22,793 17,077 39,870
Nylund, Arne Sigve Executive vice president 137 13,491 13,491
Reinhardsen, Jon Erik Chair of the
board of Directors 		26 2,584 2,584
Reitan, Torgrim Executive vice president 368 36,152 1,574 37,726
Rummelhoff, Irene Executive vice president 261 25,649 407 26,056
Skeie, Svein Senior vice president 242 64 23,787 6,325 30,112
Sætre, Eldar President and
Chief Executive Officer 		594 58,377 58,377
Torstensen, Siv Helen Vice president 53 16 5,286 1,596 6,882
Økland, Jens Executive vice president 181 17,838 17,838
Øvrum, Margareth Executive vice president 511 81 50,244 8,003 58,247


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Statoil via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)