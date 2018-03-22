

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma plc (HLMA.L) announced its Board expects adjusted profit before tax for the year ending 31 March 2018 to be in line with market expectations. Order intake has remained ahead of revenue. Organic constant currency revenue and profit growth has continued in the second half with organic constant currency revenue growth in all major geographic regions. The Group said its financial position remains strong.



The Group said Marc Ronchetti will succeed Kevin Thompson as Group CFO at the end of June 2018 prior to Kevin's retirement from Halma at the end of July 2018.



The results for the year ending 31 March 2018 will be released on 12 June 2018.



