Constantine Cannon Partner Madalina Dumitrescu Appointed to the Board of Directors of The Dispute Board Federation (DBF)

LONDON, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Constantine Cannon is pleased to announce that Madalina Dumitrescu, a partner in the firm's London office, has been selected to join the Board of Directors of The Dispute Board Federation (DBF) in Geneva and London.

In addition to her role as a director, Ms. Dumitrescu has also been appointed as an Advisor to the Nominating Committee of the Board of Governors of the DBF.

The DBF is a prominent International Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) whose members assist in resolving international infrastructure and other commercial disputes in more than 23 countries on four continents. The Group nominates arbitrators, mediators and adjudicators worldwide, sets out rules governing the resolution of major international construction disputes, and works to eliminate corruption in large international infrastructure projects through the monitoring function of Dispute Adjudication Boards.

Ms. Dumitrescu practices law in Constantine Cannon's London office and is part of the firm's International Commercial Litigation and Arbitration practice groups. She has a strong international practice specialising in commercial dispute resolution, energy and natural resources, international arbitration and civil fraud. She has represented the oil and gas industry, international traders, resort and hospitality clients, and many other large companies in arbitration disputes internationally. Madalina is an arbitrator for the ICC in Paris and is a Fellow of the DBF's Dispute Adjudication Board Panel and on its Arbitration Panel in Geneva. She also advises clients in multi-jurisdictional white-collar crime matters, extradition issues, and claims at the European Court of Human Rights.

"Madalina has built a strong career as an international litigator and advisor to multi-national clients," said Richard Aborn, Managing Partner of Constantine Cannon. "Her appointment as a member of the DBF's Board of Directors is further testament to her prominence in these critical areas of legal practice."

Constantine Cannon, with offices inNew York,Washington, D.C.,San FranciscoandLondon, has deep expertise in practice areas that include antitrust and complex commercial litigation, whistleblower representation, government relations, securities and e-discovery. The firm's antitrust practice is among the largest and most well recognized in the field.Constantine Cannon's experience spans multiple industries including healthcare, banking, electronic payments, insurance, high tech, telecommunications, the Internet and government contracting.

