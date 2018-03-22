Hoylu AB: HOYLU NAMED A 2018 TOP 25 COLLABORATION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY BY CIO APPLICATIONS

Malmo, Sweden, March 6, 2018 - Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company today announced that CIO Applications Magazine has named Hoylu a Top 25 Collaboration Technology Company in 2018.

CIO Applications presents each year the most innovative and unique companies, highlighting companies that excel in the space of Enterprise Collaboration Products and Technology. The Hoylu Product Suite allows users to collaborate quickly and easily with anyone around the world using a freeform or structured canvas and the ability to share workspaces in real time on any device.

Hoylu was selected from many companies worldwide as a result of their unique approach to collaboration, which puts emphasis on the experience and putting the user first. The award recognizes Hoylu as a company at the forefront of providing innovative collaboration solutions to help companies and individuals work better and smarter together.

"We are honored to be recognized among the leaders in the category of collaboration technologies. Collaboration is one of the most talked about topics and managements around the world are working to figure out how to manage an increasingly dispersed workforce and an increasingly more complex world of information. As much as technology is part of a solution, it is equally important to solve more than just technical complexity. True collaboration is about how to motivate and engage employees as well as communication between workers in multiple locations and time zones. It is about having tools that are efficient and easy to use for all members of a team across multiple disciplines, not only technology experts."

Hoylu's solutions and software offer new and exciting ways to work better, faster and more efficiently. Based on years of research, the Hoylu Suite is designed from the ground up to offer the best possible user experience for individual and multiple users working with ideation, creative collaboration and presentations.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com (mailto:sr@hoylu.com)

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com (mailto:kw@hoylu.com)

About Hoylu

Hoylu delivers solutions to allow enterprises to plan, assemble and evolve with a focus on enriching the user experience. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized digital workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Travel, Hospitality, Graphic Design and many more. The Hoylu Suite allows users to create and share workspaces for free form sketching, drawing, mark-ups and organization of documents, pictures, video-links and other types of content on an infinite canvas. The Hoylu Suite is built to be easy to use and engaging with the objective to enhance productivity and simplify work processes for teams and people across multiple disciplines, while working in the same room or in multiple locations.

For more information visit: www.hoylu.com (http://www.hoylu.com/) or www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu (http://www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu)

