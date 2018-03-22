

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) reported that its net trading revenue of 152.9 million pounds was 30% higher than in the same period in the prior year.



Revenue in the third-quarter benefited from a high level of client trading activity, and from an increase in the number of active clients. OTC leveraged revenue per client of 1,482 pounds in the quarter was 25% higher than in the prior year. The number of unique OTC leveraged clients active in the period of 99,500 was 4% higher than in the prior year, including 12,500 new OTC leveraged clients who traded for the first time in the period. Client trading in cryptocurrencies accounted for 11% of revenue in the period (Q3 FY17: 1%), however, cryptocurrency trading by clients has slowed markedly since the end of January.



Year to date net trading revenue of 421.3 million pounds is 16% higher than in the same period in the prior year. Client trading in cryptocurrencies accounted for 7% of year to date revenue.



