

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) announced that it has reached an agreement with the GKN Pension Scheme Trustees. Melrose stated that this agreement is in line with original assumptions in respect of the GKN acquisition and is conditional on its offer for GKN becoming wholly unconditional.



The key elements of the agreement include, cash contributions of up to c.£1 billion to prudently fund the GKN schemes, comprising an initial contribution of £150 million.



GKN plc (GKN.L) has recently urged its shareholders to reject Melrose' takeover offer, noting that it does not come close to reflecting its true value. GKN has also recently stated that Melrose' comments relating to GKN's UK pension schemes are misleading as to the true status of pension obligations post the combination of its Driveline business with Dana Inc.



