LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) announced the appointment of Simon Pryce as its Chief Executive Officer. He will join the Group and its Board on 18 June 2018. Simon was Group Chief Executive Officer of BBA Aviation plc from 2007 to 2017.



Douglas Caster, who assumed the role of Executive Chairman in November 2017 at the request of the Board, will revert to being non-executive Chairman on 18 June 2018.



