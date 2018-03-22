

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) said Thursday that it is not intending to make an offer for Flybe Group plc (FLYB.L). Stobart determined that it is not in its shareholders' best interests to increase its latest proposal for Flybe above the level which was rejected by the Board of Flybe. Meanwhile, Flybe Group said that its board remains highly confident in the prospects of the company.



Stobart Group said that the company and Flybe have been unable to reach agreement on satisfactory terms. The Board of Stobart Group has determined that it is not in its shareholders' best interests to increase its latest proposal for Flybe above the level which was rejected by the Board of Flybe. Stobart Group confirmed that it does not intend to make an offer for Flybe.



Stobart noted that its intention is to continue the collaborative working relationship between both companies.



The Board of Stobart Group has determined that it is not in its shareholders' best interests to increase its latest proposal for Flybe above the level which was rejected by the Board of Flybe. Given this, Stobart Group confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for Flybe.



Stobart Group and Flybe enjoy a range of shared interests as well as a growing franchise arrangement between the two groups' airlines and it is Stobart Group's intention to continue the collaborative working relationship between both companies.



Separately, Flybe Group plc (FLYB.L) said that its board remains highly confident in the prospects of Flybe and believes that the Group continues to have an exciting future as an independent company, delivering the Sustainable Business Improvement Plan as set out in June 2017. The plan is focused on driving sustainable profit and cash generation and will see the fleet size reduce to an optimum level for the number of identified profitable routes and make the business demand-driven rather than capacity-led.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX