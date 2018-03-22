

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SOCO International plc (SIA.L) reported a loss before tax of $129.6 million for the year to 31 December 2017 compared to profit of $21.9 million, prior year. The Group made a loss during the year of $157.3 million compared to a loss of $4.2 million restated, prior year, including E&E write offs of $152.3 million. Loss per share in cents was 47.7 compared to a loss of 1.3. The loss prior to E&E impact was $5.0 million, for the quarter.



Fiscal year revenue improved to $156.2 million from $154.6 million, previous year. The slight increase year is the result of the higher average realised crude oil price of $56.43/bbl (2016: $45.01/bbl), over $2/bbl premium to Brent, offset by a 16.3% decline in production levels to 8,276 BOEPD from 9,883 BOEPD.



The Board proposed an increased final dividend for 2017 of 5.25 pence per share.



