UnicornGo Launches New Blockchain Game

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UnicornGo is one of the early newcomers to the emerging blockchain based gaming industry, a decentralized system where all actions are recorded in a public "register", tracking all actions and ensuring a transparent system. UnicornGo is not the first to utilize this system for gaming. However, it stands out with its optimistic outlook on implementing cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality and neural-interface controls. Gameplay is based on collectible unicorns that have a set of attributes and unique physical appearances. The animated unicorns can be interacted with and bred with other unicorns to create offspring.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657016/UnicornGo_Logo.jpg )



The project is currently in early development, players can currently acquire first-generation unicorns, predecessors to all unicorns within the game. The realistic genetics system, developed with medical specialists, uses a simplified version of chromosomes with genes that are either dominant or recessive, paving way to possible real life medical system applications in the future.

The team, formed by experts around the globe, is currently working on implementing the breeding mechanism, tournaments, laboratory, land plots, fruit bearing trees, accessories, and various other features that will make the gameplay more interactive than just a collectibles game. The game will feature its own marketplace for trading resources or unicorns using in-game coupons in form of virtual candy.

UnicornGo developers state, "We are very attentive to the quality of our work. For us, UnicornGo is not just a trendy project, but our collective contribution towards the development of the gaming industry as well as globalizing blockchain technology."

In a couple of months the game is expected to go mobile implementing GPS map features, interactive augmented reality as well as neural-interface control using technology from Basis Neuro with ergonomic gadget design development led by a former Tesla designer.

Neural-interface control, which was originally designed to help people with disabilities but sparked an interest as a gaming controller, will be implemented together with augmented reality to allow deeper interaction with game characters. Being able to control characters with the power of thought and practical augmented reality has been a dream for many, reminiscent of many other technologies that were once considered science fiction but are now reality, such as mobile phones and the internet.

UnicornGo aims to revolutionize how we interact with our surroundings through a seemingly simple collectibles game of unicorns.

Further information can be found on http://www.unicorngo.io/

Written by: Alisa Yuldybaeva

Contact Dmitry Sukontsev, Head of PR, +7-965-820-9343