New Luxury Stone and Marble Brand Petraviva to Launch in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Petraviva, a luxury 1500 sq. ft. curated marble and stone boutique showroom is set to launch in Dubai with a vision to revolutionize the industry by presenting a renewed approach for buyers, architects and interior designers to discover natural stone and marble right from selection and design to purchase and installation of the finished products. The luxury subsidiary of Al Marge Stone, one of the UAE's leading suppliers of Architectural Marble and Granite, Petraviva will be located in the City's most popular destination for designer interiors and furnishings, the stunning showroom will house the full range of Petraviva's products, including pieces from its debut collection titled 'Lagi d'italia' named after some of the most well-known lakes in Italy. The showroom will offer a fully integrated stone and marble solutions for both residential and commercial projects.

Slated to open its doors in April 2018, Petraviva will be the first true gallery style showroom in Dubai. With stone slabs on display much like works of art in a gallery, customers are taken through a sensory and experiential discovery of nature's artistry of stone. More importantly, the Petraviva showroom was designed to recreate and restore the richness and superiority of stone that is designed by nature and adapted by human ingenuity.

"Promoting a modern and original way of working with natural stone lies at the crux of the Petraviva discovery process. With that in mind, we endeavor to be at the forefront of the industry by setting a presidency of stone innovation," said Elie Al Marge, CEO and founder of Petraviva. "As part of our identity we strive to provoke imagination and expand the current use of natural stone in modern applications by incorporating the use of the finest materials found in nature, or encouraging different stone applications that go beyond the standard vanity and countertops," he added.

The elegant boutique showroom will also debut its breathtaking 'Wood and Stone' Collection in collaboration with leading Italian wood designer and manufacturer, Haute Material. The thoughtful pairing of wood and stone to create an overall tailored and cohesive look is design trend that is gaining momentum in a very big way. Wood exalted by stone to create a delicate balance between the two noble materials to create pieces that will be marveled at, as art that is also functional.

The Designers

The designers collaborating to curate and design Petraviva's debut collection are unrivaled in their passion and ingenuity that is reflected through their designs. With an affection for creating timeless pieces applying top quality materials, each piece radiates the classical elegance of stone that has been appreciated through the ages and across the world.

Mirko Sala Tenna, an Italian architect and designer who operates in Dubai through his own design firm Etereo, has already created several outstanding pieces for Petraviva. His art direction for Petraviva features the seamless interplay of contemporary designs using traditional materials.

Marco Mangili who currently heads MMA Projects, an international architecture firm in Milan that was formed in 1999. His ingenuity and design aesthetics resonates through Petraviva's debut collection with pieces that showcase his signature flair, bearing perfection in every detail.

The designers come together to create a refined interplay of classic and modern elements intertwined with the design and art direction from their Italian heritage with an astute understanding of the needs of the market.

Petraviva's current location already boasts a vast collection of some of the most endearing and elegant stone designs catering to some of the most discerning tastes in the region.

About Petraviva

At Petraviva, we believe each stone is a piece of art, unique in its own right, an eternal declaration defined by nature that has been appreciated and treasured throughout the ages.

Petraviva was born with the sole purpose of creating a setting that supports and nurtures architects, designers and buyers through an innovative discovery and design process with the aim of highlighting the distinctive and purposeful constituent of this natural wonder: from incorporation into the overall design of a space, experimenting with different stone materials, and exploring both traditional and non-traditional applications.

Located in the heart of Dubai on Sheikh Zayed road - we present to you a one of its kind, boutique showroom where you can truly experience the beauty and exalt in the artistic expression of each individual piece. Our curated collection of luxurious natural stone is selected from the most exclusive quarries around the world.

Petraviva is the luxury subsidiary of Al Marge Stone, one of the UAE's leading suppliers of Architectural Marble and Granite, who have been delivering the highest standards of quality of natural stone for over three decades. With state-of-the-art production facilities located in Sharjah, Ajman and Lebanon, Petraviva boasts a collection of the world's finest marble and stone, all under one roof.

For more information, please visit our website: www.petravivadesign.com .