Today, Caringo, Inc. announced they are partnering with Network Attached Storage (NAS) Ltd in the UK. NAS is a leading provider of IT services, storage and networking solutions working with businesses, educational institutions, healthcare providers and local government to protect against the ever-evolving threat landscape. The partnership pairs NAS's regional expertise with Caringo's market-hardened storage platform, bringing hassle-free, limitless scale with unrivaled support and integration services. Organizations can easily store petabytes of data while gaining insight into storage use for chargebacks and multiprotocol access to support workflows.

"NAS is a great addition to our Caringo partner network-bringing more than a decade of experience in providing best-of-class enterprise storage solutions," said Ben Canter, Caringo Global Sales Director. "Viewed as highly technical, trusted advocates, NAS is uniquely positioned to enable their customers to benefit fully from implementation of Caringo's solutions."

NAS focuses on challenges faced by company leaders, finance departments, and legal and IT professionals. NAS identifies optimum technologies for an organization's requirements and, working with carefully selected partners such as Caringo, ensures alignment of policies and regulations with processes, improves workflow efficiencies and provides insight into "unstructured" data. NAS implements hardware and software solutions to optimize metadata management and compliant information archiving.

"We are excited and pleased to be partnering with pioneer and leading object storage vendor Caringo to help customers continuously protect data while significantly reducing the complexities associated with backing up petabytes of information," said Barry Griffiths, Managing Director of Network Attached Storage (UK) Ltd. "We chose Caringo because they have led the way in Object Storage technologies for over 13 years and have practical experience gained from hundreds of deployments as well as a global team of expert engineers that can support the needs of our growing list of customers."

