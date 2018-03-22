

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's manufacturing confidence weakened slightly as expected in March, but remained very favorable, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



The manufacturing confidence index dropped to 111 in March from 112 in February.



However, it was well above the long-term average of 100.0.



The index for general production outlook fell to 27 in March from 30 in the prior month.



Similarly, the component index for personal production expectations weakened to 11 from 15.



The balance of opinion on past activity worsened in March, with the index falling to 16 from 19 in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX