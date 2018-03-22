

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced its widely anticipated decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points and projected three rate hikes in 2018, citing a strong outlook for U.S. economic growth.



Underlying sentiment remained somewhat cautious amid expectations that U.S. president Donald Trump will introduce tariffs on Chinese goods for approximately USD 50 billion.



China's Shanghai Composite slid 0.53 percent to close at 3,263.48 after the People's Bank of China raised its short-term interest rates for the first time this year in reaction to the Fed's rate hike.



The central bank lifted its 7-day reverse repo rate by 5 basis points to 2.55 percent from 2.50 percent. This was the first rate action after the appointment of Yi Gang as central bank governor. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down over 1 percent in late trade.



Japanese shares rose in choppy trade as pension funds and retail investors lapped up beaten-down shares, helping offset a strong yen and mixed manufacturing data.



The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.2, down from 54.1 in February.



The Nikkei average climbed 211.02 points or 0.99 percent to 21,591.99 as trading resumed after a national holiday on Wednesday. The broader Topix index closed 0.65 percent higher at 1,727.39.



Exporters Canon and Sony climbed around 2 percent despite a firmer yen. Oil firm Inpex jumped 4.9 percent and Japan Petroleum added 4.3 percent after crude oil prices rose to a six-week high overnight. Index heavyweights Fanuc and Fast Retailing gained 3.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



Australian shares ended a choppy session slightly lower after data showed hiring for full-time positions surged in February, with 17,500 net new jobs getting added in the month, just under forecasts of 20,000.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 13.10 points or 0.22 percent to 5,937.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 9.90 points or 0.16 percent at 6,043.20.



Higher base metal prices helped lift miners, with heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto climbing 2-3 percent. Santos and Woodside Petroleum rose 1-2 percent as oil prices rallied on dollar weakness as well as data showing a surprise draw on U.S. crude inventories.



The big four banks fell between 0.3 percent and 1.2 percent. Sigma Healthcare plunged 7.4 percent after its full-year underlying profit fell more than 10 percent.



Seoul shares hit seven-week closing high after crude oil prices surged and the Fed policy statement turned out to be less hawkish than expected. The benchmark Kospi rose 11.05 points or 0.44 percent to 2,496.02, its highest level since Feb. 2.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index ended down about 0.1 percent at 8,600.81 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept its Official Cash Rate unchanged at the record low of 1.75 percent for the ninth straight meeting, as widely expected, saying modest interest rates would help spur economic growth.



The Taiwan Weighted ended marginally lower and benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia and Singapore were down between 0.2 percent and half a percent while Malaysia's KLSE Composite was rising half a percent.



U.S. stocks saw considerable volatility before closing modestly lower overnight after a strong labor market and strength in the broader economy compelled the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.



The Fed upgraded its economic outlook and increased its 2019 expectations for the Fed funds rate. The Dow and the S&P 500 slid around 0.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.3 percent.



