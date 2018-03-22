

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lamprell plc. (LAM.L) reported that its loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company for fiscal year 2017 narrowed to $98.10 million from last year's $184.32 million in the prior year. Loss per share for the year was 28.70 cents compared to loss per share of 53.94 cents in the previous year.



Due to the operational challenges on the East Anglia One project the Group recorded a loss before exceptional items for 2017 attributable to the equity holders of $98.1 million, compared to loss of $0.4 million in the prior year.



Revenue for the year dropped to $370.4 million from $705.0 million in the prior year.



The Board did not recommend a final dividend for the year.



The company said, 'We are now entering into a phase of delivering on our goals. The Board is confident that transformational growth and diversification is the right strategy for Lamprell for future success.'



