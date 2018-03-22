Stocks slipped after the US central bank's decision to raise rates for a seventh time, dragged lower by a drop in Apple shares even as Treasury note yields fell back. By the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrials Average and S&P 500 were both down 0.18%, trading at 24,682.31 and 2,711.93, respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite had come off by 0.26% to 7,345.29. In parallel, after an initial run higher, roughly an hour after the end of trading on Wall Street, the yield on the policy-sensitive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...