Sungrow Received the First VDE 4120 Compliance Certificate for String Inverter

HEFEI, China and HAMBURG, Germany, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow"), the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 60 GW installed worldwide, announced to have received VDE 4120 compliance for its string inverterSG60KTL, becoming the first PV pure player to receive this certificate in the string inverter segment worldwide.

VDE-AR-N 4120:2015 fulfills the technical conditions necessary for the connections and operations of the Sungrow SG60KTL to the high voltage network. Sungrow has teamed up with leading global quality assurance and risk management company DNV GL on certification of theSG60KTL, one of the Company's bestselling products in Europe. DNV GL has issued a Type Certificate for Sungrow's PV inverter SG60KTL demonstrating compliance with the German guideline VDE-AR-N 4120 [Technische Bedingungen für den Anschluss und Betrieb von Kundenanlagen an das Hochspannungsnetz (TAB Hochspannung)].

The SG60KTL is a compact 66 kVA three-phase inverter with a maximum efficiency of 98.9% in a very compact and light weight design for easy installation. More information on the product can be found here.

"We are very proud having received VDE 4120 compliance," said Stefan Froboese, Technical Director for Sungrow EMEA. "Product safety and compliance are paramount for the success of Sungrow and our customers likewise. With this certification, we have shown once more that we are taking the lead inproduct compliance in all relevant markets. Third-party independent verification with regards to all applicable technical standards is required in today's markets and we have taken the necessary steps accordingly."

"We are happy to provide Sungrow with this type certificate which gives Sungrow an internationally recognized proof that its PV inverter was developed and manufactured to rigorous quality and safety standards and is in line with the respective grid connection requirements," said Bernd Hinzer, Head of Grid Connection Certification at DNV GL.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 60GW installed worldwide as of December 2017. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Renxian Cao, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 20-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 50 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com

DNV GL in the power and renewables industry

DNV GL delivers world-renowned testing and advisory services to the energy value chain including renewables and energy management. Our expertise spans onshore and offshore wind power, solar, conventional generation, transmission and distribution, smart grids, and sustainable energy use, as well as energy markets and regulations. Our experts support customers around the globe in delivering a safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy supply.Learn more at www.dnvgl.com/energy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654719/Sungrow_string_inverter_SG60KTL.jpg