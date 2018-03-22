sprite-preloader
Hainan Airlines Launches Shenzhen-Brussels and Shenzhen-Madrid Nonstop Services

SHENZHEN, China, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Airlines") launched nonstop service between Shenzhen and Brussels on March 20 then followed up with the roll out of a similar service between Shenzhen and Madrid on March 22. Following the success of the Beijing-Brussels and Shanghai (Pudong)-Brussels services, the Shenzhen-Brussels service is Hainan Airlines' third direct flight service to the Belgian capital while the Shenzhen-Madrid service is the airline's first direct international route between mainland China and Spain. The launch of the two services, which further complement Hainan Airlines' European route network, will allow both China and Europe to benefit from the Chinese government's One Belt, One Road initiative and provide more convenience for passengers traveling between China and Belgium, Spain and other European countries.

Since 2016, Hainan Airlines has taken advantage of Shenzhen's convenient location and leading position in the market by launching three long-haul international routes from the city to Auckland, Brisbane and Cairns, complemented by eight short-haul cross-border routes to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Da Nang, Luang Prabang, Nha Trang, Phuket, Sihanoukville and Vientiane. Combined with the Shenzhen-Brussels service and the upcoming Shenzhen-Madrid service, the airline has gradually established a diversified international route network, both long-haul and short-haul, creating better connections between Shenzhen and Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia. Travelers who choose Hainan Airlines for their travel needs can easily transfer in Shenzhen for rapid connections to points in China, Southeast Asia and elsewhere.

Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Brussels Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Flight No.

Departure City

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Arrival City

Start Date

End Date

Days

Aircraft

HU759

Shenzhen

12:15 pm

5:30 pm

Brussels

20 March 2018

24 March 2018

Tuesday/Thursday

B787

HU760

Brussels

7:30 pm

2:05 pm +1

Shenzhen

B787

HU759

Shenzhen

9:25 am

4:00 pm,

Brussels

25 March 2018

27 October 2018

Tuesday/Thursday

B787

HU760

Brussels

8:20 pm

1:50 pm+1

Shenzhen

B787

(Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.)

Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Madrid Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Season

Route

Flight No.

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Days

Aircraft

Winter and Spring

Shenzhen-Madrid

HU7983

2:30 pm

9:50 pm

Thursday/Sunday

B787

Madrid-Shenzhen

HU7984

12:00 am (midnight)

7:55 pm

Monday/Friday

B787

Summer and Autumn

Shenzhen-Madrid

HU7983

3:00 pm

10:55 pm

Thursday/Sunday

B787

Madrid-Shenzhen

HU7984

12:50 am

8:25 pm

Monday/Friday

B787

(Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.)


© 2018 PR Newswire