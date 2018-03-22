Hainan Airlines Launches Shenzhen-Brussels and Shenzhen-Madrid Nonstop Services

SHENZHEN, China, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Airlines") launched nonstop service between Shenzhen and Brussels on March 20 then followed up with the roll out of a similar service between Shenzhen and Madrid on March 22. Following the success of the Beijing-Brussels and Shanghai (Pudong)-Brussels services, the Shenzhen-Brussels service is Hainan Airlines' third direct flight service to the Belgian capital while the Shenzhen-Madrid service is the airline's first direct international route between mainland China and Spain. The launch of the two services, which further complement Hainan Airlines' European route network, will allow both China and Europe to benefit from the Chinese government's One Belt, One Road initiative and provide more convenience for passengers traveling between China and Belgium, Spain and other European countries.
Since 2016, Hainan Airlines has taken advantage of Shenzhen's convenient location and leading position in the market by launching three long-haul international routes from the city to Auckland, Brisbane and Cairns, complemented by eight short-haul cross-border routes to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Da Nang, Luang Prabang, Nha Trang, Phuket, Sihanoukville and Vientiane. Combined with the Shenzhen-Brussels service and the upcoming Shenzhen-Madrid service, the airline has gradually established a diversified international route network, both long-haul and short-haul, creating better connections between Shenzhen and Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia. Travelers who choose Hainan Airlines for their travel needs can easily transfer in Shenzhen for rapid connections to points in China, Southeast Asia and elsewhere.
Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Brussels Flight Schedule (All times are local):
Flight No.
Departure City
Departure Time
Arrival Time
Arrival City
Start Date
End Date
Days
Aircraft
HU759
Shenzhen
12:15 pm
5:30 pm
Brussels
20 March 2018
24 March 2018
Tuesday/Thursday
B787
HU760
Brussels
7:30 pm
2:05 pm +1
Shenzhen
B787
HU759
Shenzhen
9:25 am
4:00 pm,
Brussels
25 March 2018
27 October 2018
Tuesday/Thursday
B787
HU760
Brussels
8:20 pm
1:50 pm+1
Shenzhen
B787
(Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.)
Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Madrid Flight Schedule (All times are local):
Season
Route
Flight No.
Departure Time
Arrival Time
Days
Aircraft
Winter and Spring
Shenzhen-Madrid
HU7983
2:30 pm
9:50 pm
Thursday/Sunday
B787
Madrid-Shenzhen
HU7984
12:00 am (midnight)
7:55 pm
Monday/Friday
B787
Summer and Autumn
Shenzhen-Madrid
HU7983
3:00 pm
10:55 pm
Thursday/Sunday
B787
Madrid-Shenzhen
HU7984
12:50 am
8:25 pm
Monday/Friday
B787
(Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.)