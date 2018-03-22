Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, March 22
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/03/2018) of £62.51m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/03/2018) of £49.61m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/03/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|242.01p
|20,500,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|236.53p
|Ordinary share price
|244.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|0.82%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|100.89p
|12,780,083
|ZDP share price
|105.50p
|Premium to NAV
|4.56%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 16/03/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.72
|2
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.27
|3
|Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2
|2.06
|4
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.04
|5
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.99
|6
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|1.98
|7
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|1.96
|8
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.94
|9
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.86
|10
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.85
|11
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.85
|12
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.79
|13
|BCA Marketplace Plc 1p
|1.75
|14
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|1.67
|15
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.65
|16
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.65
|17
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|1.62
|18
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|1.60
|19
|Huntsworth Plc Ordinary 0.01p
|1.59
|20
|Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.58