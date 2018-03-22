sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, March 22

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/03/2018) of £62.51m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/03/2018) of £49.61m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/03/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*242.01p 20,500,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*236.53p
Ordinary share price244.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV0.82%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share100.89p 12,780,083
ZDP share price105.50p
Premium to NAV4.56%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 16/03/2018
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.72
2StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.27
3Randall & Quilter Investment GBp22.06
4Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.04
5Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.99
6McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p1.98
7De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p1.96
8Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.94
9Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.86
10Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.85
11Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.85
12Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.79
13BCA Marketplace Plc 1p1.75
14Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p1.67
15Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.65
16Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.65
17Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p1.62
18Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.60
19Huntsworth Plc Ordinary 0.01p1.59
20Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p1.58

